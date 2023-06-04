South Korea’s An Se-young wins Thailand Open for fourth title of 2023

BANGKOK – World No. 2 An Se-young secured her fourth world title in 2023 after overcoming China’s He Bingjiao in the women’s singles final of the Thailand Open on Sunday.

The 21-year-old South Korean came out roaring and showed smashing form as she secured a 21-10, 21-19 victory in the Thai capital.

World No. 5 He fought back in the second game – leading briefly by four points – which featured some brilliant net play from both players.

But she could not fend off a gloriously sure-footed performance from the South Korean, who had beaten former world champion Carolina Marin 21-16, 21-12 in the semi-finals.

On championship point, He’s serve devastatingly failed to clear the net, giving An her 15th title on the world tour.

The South Korean is on something of a roll, having reached the final of every tournament she has played this year. She had also won titles at the All England Open, India and Indonesia and will be eyeing her fifth crown at the Singapore Badminton Open, which starts on Tuesday.