South Korean golfer, 15, takes three-stroke lead at Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open

South Korean amateur Oh Soo-min fired a six-under 66 in the third round of the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Kimberly Kwek
Updated
Mar 09, 2024, 10:48 PM
Published
Mar 09, 2024, 09:29 PM

SINGAPORE – Looking slightly sheepish, South Korean golfer Oh Soo-min smiled at the crowd who greeted her with applause as she walked off the Tanah Merah Club’s Tampines Course on March 9.

The 15-year-old had just fired a six-under 66 to top the leaderboard going into the final round of the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open with a 14-under 202 total, three strokes clear of her closest competitors Kim Jae-hee (71) and Bang Shin-sil (70).

Though “a little bit embarrassed” by the attention, beneath the soft-spoken amateur’s shy demeanour lies an irrepressible competitive streak, as seen in her ambition to surpass 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

The first-year high school student said: “It’s the first time that I’m on top of the leaderboard in a professional tournament like this, so it feels very surreal.

“I’m actually very happy with my results today. I did better than what I had originally thought.”

Going into the round tied-fourth and two strokes behind second-round leader Kim, Soo-min did not take long to find her form as she posted three birdies in her opening 12 holes.

As the fight for the top spot intensified, Soo-min claimed the sole lead after birdying the par-four 13th hole.

She then posted another birdie on the par-four 15th and held her nerve even when she dropped a shot at the par-three 16th hole – her only bogey of the week.

Soo-min, who is 51st in the world amateur golf rankings, closed the round with two more birdies, even as her flight mates world No. 27 Patty Tavatanakit and Lee Su-jin3 bogeyed the last hole.

She could become the first amateur to win on the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) since Choi Hye-jin, who bagged two titles on the Tour in 2017, but Soo-min remained coy about her chances at the $1.1 million tournament.

“I don’t know if I can actually win but I think tomorrow if I’m more relaxed, I may get some good results,” said Soo-min, who was selected for the South Korean national team just three months ago.

“During tomorrow’s round, I just need to be calm because sometimes I rush things, so if I pace myself well, I can have a good game tomorrow.”

Sitting four strokes behind Soo-min in tied-fourth, the tournament’s highest-ranked golfer Patty (70), a two-time winner on the LPGA, remains in contention and has a shot at winning her third event in four weeks.

South Koreans Jeong Yun-ji (67), Ro Seung-hui (68), Hwang You-min (70) and Park Do-eun (71) are also joint-fourth in the opening event of the 2024 KLPGA season.

Jeong said: “I really wanted to start the season great and I really wanted to make the cut so I think I really focused on trying to make the cut.

“Now that I’ve succeeded, I’m looking at rounds three and four as a new fresh start and looking at them as another set of two rounds.”

More On This Topic
The intense, competitive world of Korean golf
It took South Korean golfer 15 years, 279 tries before she won her first tournament

Amateur Chen Xingtong, who was the only Singaporean to make the cut, is tied-54th with a 217 total after signing for a 77 on March 9.

After registering a 66 in the second round, the 15-year-old endured a much tougher third round as she posted six consecutive bogeys in her opening nine holes.

Xingtong improved on the back nine, mixing two bogeys with three birdies. She said: “It’s been a roller coaster (today), but it’s just golf man. Golf is just like that.

“I was able to calm myself down and finish five over.

“Like I said, it’s just golf. I’m not looking forward to doing that again but it worked out.”

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
The most tense, testing, overthinking part of golf? Putting, of course
Inside the world of the curious, pessimistic, fascinating golf nerd

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top