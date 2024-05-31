South Korean badminton ace Seo Seung-jae sets his sights on two Olympic gold medals

SINGAPORE – The Danish city of Copenhagen witnessed a South Korean fairy tale in 2023, when Seo Seung-jae achieved the feat of clinching badminton world titles in both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

The reigning Badminton World Federation (BWF) Male Player of the Year is hoping that his winning narrative will get an encore at the July 26-Aug 11 Olympics in Paris, where he is eyeing the rare distinction of bagging two gold medals at the same Games.

Seo, who competes in the men’s doubles with Kang Min-hyuk and mixed doubles with Chae Yu-jung, told The Straits Times via an interpreter at the KFF Singapore Open: “I definitely want a gold in both events.

“However, as you know, it’s not an easy tournament, the Olympics are a very big one and definitely there won’t be easy matches.”

The 26-year-old got a taste of what to expect in the French capital when he and Kang, who are ranked world No. 3, went down 21-19, 21-15 to Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the men’s doubles quarter-finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 31.

After a bright start, the Koreans allowed an 11-6 lead to slip as their world No. 6 rivals clawed their way back to claim the first game.

Stepping on the pedal, Hoki and Kobayashi led all the way in the second game to seal their semi-final spot against China’s 10th-ranked He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu.

But Seo will still feature in the June 1 semi-finals.

He had advanced to the last four with mixed doubles partner Chae by defeating Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 21-14, 21-18 earlier on May 31.