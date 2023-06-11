South Korean An Se-young wins Singapore Badminton Open for fifth title in eight finals in 2023

SINGAPORE – There are not many players who can batter Japan’s world No. 1 and world champion Akane Yamaguchi into submission, but South Korea’s second-ranked An Se-young did just that to win her first Singapore Badminton Open women’s singles title on her first try.

After a futuristic court projection and light show at the start of the Sunday’s competition at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she beat Yamaguchi 21-16, 21-14 in 40 minutes to prove that her time is now, as she picked up her fifth title from eight consecutive finals in 2023.

With the world championships and Olympics coming up in the next 14 months, An, 21, wants to win them all and ascend to the summit of the world rankings.

After completing her fifth victory in straight games in Singapore, she flashed her trademark A hand sign, and told The Straits Times: “These are my dreams. Although I want my dreams to come true, if I look at things that are too far away, I can become nervous and rushed to do things. So, I would like to work hard for now and see how far I can go.”

Post-match, Yamaguchi, 26, graciously gave her rival a heartfelt tribute and said An’s persistence posed a huge psychological challenge to her.

She added: “Her defence is the most outstanding aspect of her game, and she has added attacking weapons over the years. She is also able to master the wind conditions and use them to her advantage. I had to stay level-headed, but I was unable to sustain this throughout the match.”

An was one of four new winners at the US$850,000 (S$1.14 million) tournament.