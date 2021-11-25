South-east Asia's first tokidoki-themed virtual run to be hosted by AIA Singapore

SINGAPORE - AIA Singapore will host South-east Asia's first tokidoki-themed virtual run from Dec 17 to Jan 31, 2022, in support of its recently launched AIA Better Lives Fund.

Tokidoki, which translates to "sometimes" in Japanese, is an internationally recognised and iconic lifestyle brand. The tokidoki X AIA Better Lives Charity Run will be the first fundraising initiative for the AIA Better Lives Fund, which aims to raise money to support disadvantaged children, youths and their families.

The funds raised will go towards creating greater access and opportunities for education, growth and development.

Administered by Community Chest, the fundraising and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), the AIA Better Lives Fund aims to raise its first $1 million within the first year. It will support AIA Singapore's longstanding adopted charity partners - Children's Wishing Well and VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer - through the Community Chest, and may include other charities over time, with a view to reach out to even more children and families in need.

The run, which has 3km, 5km, 10km, 22km and 50km categories, will feature a hybrid format combining in-person and virtual elements. Participants will be able to clock distances at their own pace and convenience, anywhere during the event period.

Their progress can be tracked on 42Race's app, where tokidoki character badges and rewards can be unlocked and collected at each milestone. There will also be an opportunity for participants to complete curated tokidoki-themed routes any time during the 46-day event period.

These curated routes around Singapore will also feature checkpoints with QR codes for participants to stand a chance to win exclusive prizes when they complete missions along the way.

Entry to the run is priced between $45 and $55 and each registration will include a limited-edition tokidoki goodie bag worth over $100.

Registration for the charity run will end on Jan 20, 2022. To register, go to the Tokidoki x AIA run website.