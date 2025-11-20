South Africa's Pink Tornado ready to make her mark at Winter Games

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CAPE TOWN - Teenager Lara Markthaler will be one of the youngest athletes in the women’s alpine skiing field at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games in February, but neither her age nor her trademark pink hair are what make her stand out on the slopes.

Nicknamed the ‘Pink Tornado’, the 18-year-old will carry the hopes of a continent, competing in the giant slalom and slalom as one of only a handful of athletes representing Africa.

Born in Munich to a German father and South African mother, Markthaler also spent five years in Canada. Yet it is her South African blood she feels most strongly coursing through her veins as she prepares for her Olympic debut.

"My mum (Judith) is South African, and all my grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles are there. I’m very proud to represent South Africa at these Olympic Games," she told Reuters from her base in Austria.

"We are a family team. My dad (Christian) is my coach and manager, and we are all Team South Africa.

"I feel very connected to the country, and we’ve grown into our role as the exotic part of the skiing world. We’re well known now around the Dolomites, in Austria and Switzerland.

"Usually you see a sea of Austrian, Italian and German flags at competitions. And then this little South African flag pops up. It’s an amazing feeling when I make a podium and see it among the big ski nations."

A self-confessed adrenaline junkie who previously competed in mountain biking, Markthaler says skiing is now her full-time job.

"I started when I was two years old and began competing at 12. We train about 180 days a year. We put everything into ski racing. I get about two weeks off in a year."

Her build-up to the Games has taken her to Lithuania, Belgium, Italy and Austria, and she has rented an apartment in Cortina for the winter to adjust to the surroundings.

She has already sampled a big competition, finishing 29th in the slalom at the World Championships in February.

"The World Championships was a huge highlight," she said. "The top 30 in ski racing is an important marker. There were 115 girls at the start, so I’m very happy with my result."

Markthaler has set her sights on the top tier of the sport and hopes the experience of her maiden Olympics will give her a boost.

"My goal in the future is definitely winning World Cups and becoming Olympic champion, taking overall crystal globes," she said.

"I’m learning life skills too, discipline, health and understanding my body. I want to go as far as I can but also stay cool and not lose the fun." REUTERS