South Africa's Ngidi to miss IPL in fresh setback for Delhi Capitals

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Pakistan v South Africa - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - October 27, 2023 South Africa's Lungi Ngidi reacts REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar/File Photo
Updated
Mar 15, 2024, 03:01 PM
Published
Mar 15, 2024, 03:01 PM

Delhi Capitals' preparations for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season suffered another blow on Friday when fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the tournament due to a lower-back injury.

England batter Brook pulled out of the IPL on Thursday following the death of his grandmother, leaving Delhi without two key players for their campaign.

Delhi have named Australia all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Ngidi.

South Africa's cricket board (CSA) said on Friday Ngidi sustained the injury last month and was not expected to return to play until April.

Delhi, who finished ninth in the 2023 edition, get their campaign underway against the Punjab Kings on March 23. REUTERS

