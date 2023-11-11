South Africa wrap up World Cup group stage with win over Afghanistan

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Afghanistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 10, 2023 South Africa's Gerald Coetzee in action REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Afghanistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 10, 2023 South Africa's Temba Bavuma in action before being caught out by Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Afghanistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 10, 2023 South Africa's Keshav Maharaj drops a catch REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Afghanistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 10, 2023 Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad in action REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Afghanistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 10, 2023 South Africa's Temba Bavuma in action REUTERS/Amit Dave
AHMEDABAD - South Africa saw off a spirited fightback from Afghanistan to win by five wickets in their final World Cup group game and consolidate second place in the standings.

South Africa have 14 points from their nine games, two points ahead of Australia who play Bangladesh on Saturday. Both South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals.

Afghanistan wrapped up their best ever World Cup campaign with four wins and also sealed a place in the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan opted to bat first and posted 244 in 50 overs on the back of Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten knock of 97, which included seven boundaries and three sixes, while Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the South African bowlers with figures of 4-44.

In response, South Africa opener Quinton de Kock set up the chase with a breezy 41 that took him to the top of the tournament's scoring charts on 591 runs.

Rassie van der Dussen (76 not out) then guided the Proteas home, stitching together a 65-run partnership with Andile Phehlukwayo, who smashed the winning runs with a massive six over deep mid wicket in the 48th over. REUTERS

