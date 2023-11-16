South Africa union's offices burglarized but World Cup trophy safe

Burglars break into South Africa Rugby Union's offices, in Cape Town, South Africa November 13, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Yusuf Abramjee/via REUTERS
Burglars break into South Africa Rugby Union's offices, in Cape Town, South Africa November 13, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Yusuf Abramjee/via REUTERS
Burglars break into South Africa Rugby Union's offices, in Cape Town, South Africa November 13, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Yusuf Abramjee/via REUTERS
South Africa's Bryan Habana and Wales' Shane Williams poses for a photograph with the Webb Ellis Cup trophy during an event to mark the final 100 days to go for the Rugby World Cup 2019 kick off in Japan, in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/ File Photo
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
55 sec ago

CAPE TOWN - Burglars broke into South Africa Rugby Union's offices on Monday but the William Webb Ellis trophy the nation won at the World Cup in France last month was safe, local media reported on Tuesday citing union officials.

The burglary took place at the hilltop office complex in Cape Town’s northern suburbs where the union is among the tenants and the break-in included its offices, a spokesman told Netwerk 24.

There were no details of what was stolen but the replica trophy that Springboks brought home with them from France after edging New Zealand in the final in Paris was safe, the spokesman added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top