South Africa lose Phehlukwayo for rest of India ODI series

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v India - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - December 17, 2023 South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
South Africa have been dealt a blow after all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was ruled out of the remainder of the One-Day International series against India ahead of the second game, to be played in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Phehlukwayo, who top scored with 33 in South Africa's paltry innings total of 116 in an eight-wicket loss in the opening match on Sunday, has a side strain.

Uncapped seamer Ottniel Baartman is also out of the squad with the same injury, and has been replaced by Beuran Hendricks, who won the last of his eight ODI caps in 2021.

No replacement has been named for Phehlukwayo.

Updated South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams. REUTERS

