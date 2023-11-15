South Africa hope for fifth time lucky in Australia showdown

KOLKATA – South Africa insist they will not be burdened by scarring from their chequered record in Cricket World Cup knockout matches when they face old rivals Australia on Thursday for a spot in the final.

The Proteas have made four semi-final appearances in the showpiece – in 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015 – but have fallen to defeat every time, twice losing to Australia.

In 1999, they lost to the Australians after a dramatic tie at Edgbaston which saw their rivals go through due to a better group-stage finish.

Eight years later, South Africa went down by seven wickets after being bundled out for just 149 at St Lucia.

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, however, could be the stage for redemption for South Africa who made the semi-finals by winning seven of their nine league matches.

They have also been racking up impressive totals including the highest score in World Cup history of 428 against Sri Lanka.

The Proteas have won their last four meetings with Australia as well, including a 134-run thrashing in the league stage in Lucknow four weeks ago.

“There isn’t a lot of mystery about what’s lying ahead,” said fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who has claimed 18 wickets in seven matches.

Five-time champions Australia are coming off seven straight wins at the tournament.

That run included Glenn Maxwell’s one-man rescue mission when his unbeaten 201 led Australia to victory from the brink of defeat at 91-7 against Afghanistan.

Rassie van der Dussen, who made 76 in South Africa’s concluding group win over Afghanistan to take his tournament total to 442 runs, also shrugged off past disappointments.

“I was 10 years old (in 1999),” he said. “In that year they had a really good chance to win the World Cup. I think we have a good chance as well.”

Leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi insisted the past “doesn’t matter one bit”.

“We’re a different group of players. Before we got to the World Cup, nobody said that we’d be in the semi-final and here we are,” he told South African media.

“That’s what propels this team – instead of feeling pressure, we see it as an opportunity to do something special. No South African men’s team has been in the World Cup final and that for us is very exciting because it is an opportunity to do something that no other team has done.”

Australia opener Travis Head was four when the drama of Edgbaston was played out in 1999 so prefers to focus on the challenge ahead.

“The boys have been invested for a long time so if we’re going to spend that much time here we might as well try and go the whole way,” he said.

“I’m sure everyone has thought about that (making the final). It hasn’t really been spoken about as a group, but we know what’s at the end of this tournament and what’s up for grabs.” AFP