South Africa fast bowler Rabada to sit out first test against Australia

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DURBAN, Oct 8 - South Africa’s lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada will sit out the first test against Australia, which starts in Durban on Friday, with the home side to field two spinners at Kingsmead.

Rabada was in contention for selection as he worked his way back to fitness after a hamstring injury in June, and trained with the squad at Kingsmead on Thursday, but has been left out to continue his recovery, captain Temba Bavuma told a press conference.

Bavuma named a side that sees Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj lead a dual spin attack and pace bowler Anrich Nortje play in a first-class game for the first time in almost four years.

Team: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Anrich Nortje REUTERS