South Africa coach Erasmus wary of struggling Argentina

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South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus said the world champions face a “massive challenge” against Argentina.

BUENOS AIRES – South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus insisted that the world champions face a “massive challenge” against Argentina on Aug 8 despite the recent poor form of their opponents.

The Springboks stretched a winning Test run to 11 matches with home victories over England, Scotland and Wales during July in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Facing the same Northern Hemisphere teams in South America, the Pumas beat Wales, but lost to Scotland and England in an ill-tempered clash.

Argentina thought they had scored a late try against England, giving them a chance to draw the Test.

When Australian referee Angus Gardner disallowed it after a lengthy review, Puma fly-half Tomas Albornoz was furious.

The playmaker had to be physically restrained by a teammate and coaches as he remonstrated with the match official, and has since been banned for four matches, starting with the Springboks.

However, the absence of the outstanding playmaker and goal-kicker has not soothed Erasmus’ nerves ahead of the one-off Test at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani in the Argentinian capital.

“Argentina are a quality outfit, and we are preparing for a physical and gruelling battle,” said Erasmus, a key coaching figure in South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup triumphs.

“They are a well-coached team who have tested us in the last few years, so it will be a good challenge for us.

“They gave us one of the biggest hidings we have suffered since I became involved with the Springboks in 2018.”

Erasmus said he was unhappy that the international had been called a warmup match for South Africa ahead of a four-Test home series against New Zealand from Aug 22.

“This match was not planned with that reason in mind – it was always about honouring our relationship with Argentina,” he insisted.

Because of the All Blacks tour, the annual Rugby Championship Southern Hemisphere tournament, which includes two matches between the Springboks and Pumas, has been scrapped in 2026.

Experimental

South Africa are fielding an experimental team, containing just five probable starters for the first New Zealand Test.

The match marks the return following injuries of fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, and captain and flanker Siya Kolisi.

Only two of the team that started a 43-0 romp against Wales in Durban – full-back Aphelele Fassi and scrum-half Cobus Reinach – keep their places.

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi has handed a starting debut to tighthead prop Francisco Moreno.

Hooker Leonel Oviedo and back-row pair Juan Penoucos and Juan Martin Scelzo could earn their first Test caps from the bench. AFP