South Africa braced for fired-up England in Ellis Park showdown

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July 3 - South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is not reading anything into England’s poor 2026 Six Nations campaign and expects the visitors to be psyched up to claim a rare win in Johannesburg in their Nations Championship opener on Saturday.

England have not won at Ellis Park since 1972, though there have only been three meetings since then, the last in 2018 when the Springboks edged a helter-skelter fixture 42-39.

“Playing against them is always a big deal. They always pitch up, and we’re excited because we know how big it's going to be for them and for us as well," Kolisi told reporters on Friday.

England lost four of their five Six Nations fixtures to finish fifth, but Kolisi says his side expect a huge challenge.

“Playing against them is always a big deal. They always pitch up, and we’re excited because we know how big it's going to be for them and for us as well.

“We never walk into any match feeling like we're definitely going to win. If we did, we wouldn't have prepared the way we prepared this week.

“We’ve analysed them, and results-wise, I don't think we can take too much from their Six Nations campaign because if you look at their last game against France, they almost won it in the final seconds, and France is one of the best teams in the world.”

England have selected Tom Curry in their loose trio, the first time he faces South Africa since he accused hooker Bongi Mbonambi of using inappropriate language in the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final that South Africa won on their way to a second successive title. Mbonambi was cleared of any wrongdoing.

"He's one of the toughest guys I've ever played against,” Kolisi said. “He's a special human being, and I love playing against him. Tomorrow's going to be no different.”

Kolisi admits there will be pressure on his side to get a positive result at home, but says that is nothing new when wearing the green and gold jersey.

“There's always pressure. You'd be silly to feel comfortable. But I think that's what keeps us going,” he said.

“They (England) are physically aggressive, even under the high balls. So, whatever they've done in the past won’t matter. What will make the difference is if we pitch up. If we don't pitch up and execute in the set pieces and in our kicking game, we're going to be in trouble.” REUTERS