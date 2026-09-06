South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs to lift Tri-Series trophy

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Sept 6 - Opener Jordan Hermann scored 53 from 29 balls as South Africa claimed the Tri-Series trophy with a 48-run victory over Zimbabwe in the final in Windhoek, Namibia on Sunday.

South Africa, who have rested most of their regulars for the series, opted to bat first and posted 205 for five in their 20 overs.

They had Zimbabwe in trouble early in the reply as they slipped to 24 for four, before eventually being bowled out for 157 in 18 overs.

Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen (32 from 23 balls) put on 84 for the first South African wicket in 47 balls, while there were also contributions from Dewald Brevis (32 from 23 balls) and Jordan's brother Rubin Hermann (27 from 16 balls).

Spinner Bjorn Fortuin (3-24 in four overs) and Duan Jansen (3-38 in three overs), brother of South Africa all-rounder Marco, helped bowl Zimbabwe out as Brad Evans offered a lone hand in resistance and finished 56 not out from 31 balls.

Hosts Namibia were the third team in the series but did not make the final. REUTERS