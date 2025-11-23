South Africa 489 all out against India in Guwahati

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Electing to bat, South Africa made 489 all out in their first innings on day two of the second and final test against India in Guwahati on Sunday.

Senuran Muthusamy (109) struck his maiden test hundred while Marco Jansen (93) fell agonisingly short of a century.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the India bowlers claiming 4-115.

South Africa are 1-0 up in the two-test series. REUTERS