Straitstimes.com header logo

South Africa 489 all out against India in Guwahati

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

Electing to bat, South Africa made 489 all out in their first innings on day two of the second and final test against India in Guwahati on Sunday.

Senuran Muthusamy (109) struck his maiden test hundred while Marco Jansen (93) fell agonisingly short of a century.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the India bowlers claiming 4-115.

South Africa are 1-0 up in the two-test series. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.