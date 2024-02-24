Sotutu's first half double leads Blues to bonus point win over Drua

Hoskins Sotutu scored a pair of first-half tries as the Auckland Blues made a strong start to the new Super Rugby campaign on Saturday, picking up a bonus point from their 34-10 win over the Fijian Drua at Whangarei Stadium.

Coach Vern Cotter saw his new side cross the line five times in the first 40 minutes on their way to a comfortable victory, despite Stephen Perofeta's kicking issues off the tee.

Perofeta converted only two of his side's six tries as he struggled in the breezy conditions, but it mattered little to the outcome.

"We had some moments where we performed but there were some moments where we were a bit scratchy," said Blues captain Dalton Papali'i.

"At the end of the day we know the Drua's going to bring it all. They play such a good style of footie that you've got to be on all game."

Sotutu put the Blues in front with 10 minutes on the clock, scoring from close range after Kurt Eklund was held up on the line by the Drua defence.

Caleb Clarke doubled the Blues' lead when he burst through from two metres out to score between the posts, and Zarn Sullivan claimed his side's third in the 20th minute.

Papali'i added another with seven minutes remaining in the first half before Sotutu capitalised on the confusion caused when Angus Ta'avao blocked Frank Lomani's attempt to kick clear from deep inside his own half to claim his side's fifth.

Ratu Rotuisolia scrambled over the line four minutes into the second half to score for the Drua, but Sullivan capped a flowing move in the corner to 17 minutes from time to put the seal on the Blues' comfortable win. REUTERS