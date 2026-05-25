Sosoru looks good for hat-trick despite rise in class

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Race 1 (1,800m)

This would not take much winning and (1) SAMUEL SHARPE should prove too good for these rivals, if making any improvement in first-time blinkers.

(6) COMIC ARTIST and (2) HEROIC ACT have the form and experience to pose a threat, but have less scope than the selection.

(4) Captain’s Express has not been far in recent starts. Watch him.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) BUFFALO KING CODY was beaten at prohibitive odds last time, but there were legitimate excuses that day and the Tony Peter-trained 2YO can atone if bouncing back to earlier form.

(13) TIGER MAGIC finished a game second on debut and, with natural improvement, he should play another leading role. Gavin Lerena takes the reins.

Newcomers (5) FIERCENESS and (10) TENAREEF are worth a market check on debut. Could pay to keep your eyes on them.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(9) STAGGERWING finished fourth behind Secretary Bird in a Listed race last time. A repeat of that performance back in maiden company should suffice on her reappearance.

(7) RUBY WHISPER was a well-beaten second last time but her form and experience stand her in good stead.

(4) MOLTEN ROCK could also have a role to play, if building on the improvement of her last-start fourth over the same distance on April 12.

Newcomers (3) MINERVA FAE and (10) WINTER VOICE are worth a market check.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(3) CARTAGENA caught the eye when a fast-finishing third over 2,000m on April 5 upon her return from a break, and this longer trip will be more to her liking. She has drawn wide but is weighted to be competitive.

(2) CHABAL finished second over the track and trip last time and should have a say in the outcome, off an unchanged mark.

Recent maiden winner (6) GREEN MACHINE has enjoyed going over 2,000m and could have more to offer over this extended trip on handicap debut.

(4) PLAY WITH FIRE has ran well recently and is also favourably treated by the conditions.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(8) BOUNDLESS LOVE has thrived on the Highveld. He could improve sufficiently in his peak outing to follow up under a five-point penalty.

(3) ORANGE COUNTY has a bit to find on his last-start conqueror, but will pose more of a threat over the extra 200m.

(10) SHOREYBOMBA is weighted to get closer, so he could play a role in the outcome.

The consistent (5) ART NOUVEAU completes the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) ROCK MY BOAT deservedly shed his maiden tag last time. This seems like a winnable opportunity on handicap debut off his opening mark.

Class dropper (4) SHEETS AND GOGGLES can threaten him off a reduced mark.

(2) NORTHERN KITTEN, (5) CREPUSCOLO and (3) ITSNOWORNEVER are hard-knockers with the means to challenge for top honours. Include them in all bets.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(11) SOSORU was an impressive wide-margin winner on handicap. The step-up in class under an eight-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick. Big chance.

Fellow last-start scorer (10) IT’S PERSONAL also remains competitive under a penalty.

(7) LEAD THE CHARGE has the form and experience at this level to make his presence felt too.

(5) Trajanus has not finished far off in his last two starts and has won over this trip before. Keep in mind.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(9) CATFISH was outclassed in a 2YO sales race last time over 1,160m. The return to this trip in calmer waters, albeit against older rivals, will be more to his liking.

(10) TAKING A RISK is a consistent handicapper who has the means to fight out the finish.

(2) Blindfire won over this distance five starts ago on Feb 24 and was not disgraced in his last two starts either. Include him.

Recent maiden winner (8) HAMMER BLOW could improve to have a say on his handicap debut.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) DADS DREAM improved with blinkers fitted to run out a big-margin winner of a 1,160m maiden last time. With the headgear retained and further progress expected, the Robyn Klaasen-trained juvenile could prove a lot better than his opening mark.

(11) ORIENTAL BOUQUET, (4) SPY STORY and (9) ZOOMBOMBER are proven at this level and will test the 2YO selection.