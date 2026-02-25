So’s Sing Dragon all set for Dubai

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Hong Kong vying for 2nd win in G3 Mahab Al Shimaal after Rich Tapestry won in 2014

A track rider taking the Chris So-trained Sing Dragon through his paces in the left-handed way of going at Meydan ahead of his assignment in the Group 3 Mahab Al Shimaal (1,200m) on Feb 28. The Written Tycoon six-year-old is also entered in the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m) on March 28.

– Chris So is leaving no stone unturned as Sing Dragon prepares for the 1.2 million dirham (S$414,000) Group 3 Mahab Al Shimaal (1,200m, dirt) in Dubai on Feb 28.

A trainer of more than 400 winners in Hong Kong, So is tinkering with gear changes, anticlockwise trackwork and gate schooling as he aims to give five-time winner Sing Dragon the best possible chance of claiming overseas success at Meydan.

“He’s training well. He will have a jumpout from the gates and then run for around 400 metres on Thursday morning (Feb 26) ahead of Super Saturday,” said So.

“This way he gets a feel for them (starting stalls) – his gate speed is important. Sometimes, if a horse jumps slow, they face kickback and then stop.

“He’ll wear pacifiers, too, this weekend. He’s never raced with them, but he trialled well wearing them.”

Sing Dragon had the mesh-covering headgear on when he was third to Hong Kong megastar Ka Ying Rising on Feb 10 over 1,200m in a dirt trial, clocking 1min 9.21sec under Karis Teetan.

So has campaigned two horses to Dubai previously – Fabulous One and Classic Emperor, and both raced twice there, although neither could manage a top-three finish.

The trainer hopes the experience holds him in good stead with Sing Dragon, who is also entered in the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m) on March 28.

A six-year-old by Written Tycoon, Sing Dragon is yet to actually race for So, having made 23 previous starts for trainer Mark Newnham in Hong Kong for a quintet of wins on Sha Tin’s dirt. The gelding is raced by The Rotary Club of Gd-HK-MA-GBA Syndicate.

“I took Classic Emperor to Dubai. He stumbled out of the gates and lost the rider,” said So.

“Sing Dragon trialled well in Hong Kong. I hope he can perform well, because he must handle two things: Track condition and running anticlockwise.

“I galloped him twice going anticlockwise in Hong Kong and both were smooth, but it’ll be totally different when he is under pressure.

“The surface is totally different in Dubai, and it’s not going to be easy, but I hope he runs well. Karis Teetan rides him.”

The Mauritian jockey, who currently sits sixth in the Hong Kong jockeys’ standings, will get to extend his international CV with that first ride in Dubai.

He will take an overnight flight back on the same night in time to ride at the Sha Tin meeting on March 1.

Hong Kong racing is no stranger to the Mahab Al Shimaal as the Michael Chang-trained Rich Tapestry won the contest in 2014. HKJC