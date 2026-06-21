Indian teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits record fifty, says pressure not a factor

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during an Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans in the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on May 29, 2026. He was named both Most Valuable Player and Best Emerging Player.

India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the fastest half-century in List A cricket history on June 21, reaching the milestone in just 11 balls in Dambulla but staying unfazed after his breakout season.

The 15-year-old blazed 94 off 29 deliveries in India’s 66-run win over Sri Lanka A in the tri-nation series final, striking 10 fours and eight sixes to power his side to 377-9.

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 311 in reply, handing India victory.

Sooryavanshi, who earned his maiden India A call-up for the one-day international tri-series, is fresh off a standout Indian Premier League season, where he topped the scoring charts with 776 runs in 16 matches and set a new benchmark with 65 sixes, surpassing Chris Gayle’s record.

“I didn’t think too much. I just wanted to make the most of the first 10 overs and execute my plans,” he told reporters.

“There was no pressure. I worked on areas that weren’t going well, and today everything came together.

“I’ve learnt a lot. I’ve played 50-over cricket quite a bit, even if people don’t realise it. The conditions were different, but it was a good experience.”

His performances for Rajasthan Royals made him the first player in IPL history to be named both Most Valuable Player and Best Emerging Player.

India have named him in their squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Ireland and England, where he could become the youngest player to represent India in men’s internationals, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted aged 16. REUTERS