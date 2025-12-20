Song To The Moon poised to bounce back to his best

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) MARSEILLES caught the eye on debut and can improve to win.

(2) SOUNDSOFSYMPHONIES was not far off on debut and can improve to get way closer.

(6) OMKHULU BOSS was green on debut and with that run under the belt, he can improve.

(1) KIARTAY could run well on debut.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(9 I AM SAM came from way off the pace on debut and ended up running a huge race. He should be hard to beat second time around.

(10) VOLEGOV is improving quickly and should win soon.

(8) BEHAVE HARRIS went close at long odds last time – place claims.

(11) THE MUFFIN MAN is a must for the quartet – expect more from him.

Race 3 (1,500m)

(4) UKUDUMA can do better than her last run. She is talented and can bounce back to winning ways.

(6) GOODNESSGRACIOUSME is never far off the action and has each way claims.

(1) BABELICIOUS ran a cracker in a feature last time. It would be no shock if she were to win.

(5) LOCK AND KEY cannot be ignored.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(7) SONG TO THE MOON last won over this trip at Kenilworth on April 16. He could represent some attractive value and is the first choice.

(5) HANDSOME PRINCE is consistent and a must for all bets.

(6) RED DAWN has a big place chance and (8) PONTE PIETRA is back to form and could be worth including in the quartet.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) COCO’S HERO is in winning form and clearly talented and progressive. He has a huge chance.

(4) IGNITE THE FIRE has an undeniable hat-trick chance and can provide plenty of cheek to the first choice.

(2) FUTURE FREE and (5) ARBITRATION have good, solid form and are the ones that can complete the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) GOLDEN DESTINY went close to winning last time and can go one more.

(9) COGNAC is an exciting prospect and will be right there at the finish – big danger.

(4) ALL THE RAGE is in hot form and is another that can win.

(6) MASTEROFTHEDESERT should finish in the first four. Keep an eye on him.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) BONNE BOUCHE gets the services of Andrew Fortune and brings fair form into the race. She has strong each-way claims.

(6) HIAWATHA GOLDBERG disappointed last time but will go close if he reproduces his penultimate run.

(3) LOVERS LANE is knocking on the door – big runner.

(8) GRAVITY cannot be ignored.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) DISTING has strong feature race winning form and represents banker material.

(3) TANNERON also has strong form and has raced with Disting before – each-way chance.

(5) JORDASH returns from a rest but has shown ability and can earn.

(6) MISS WILLIAM has a place chance.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) AMERICAN ULTRA gets the services of Fortune again and is a filly with fair form. She is the firm first suggestion.

(5) DECEMBER DAWN can go close and must be respected.

(1) SHESGOTCLASS looks ready for her next victory and will be a huge runner.

(8) MARITZBURG MEMORY can do way better and is worth including in the quartet.