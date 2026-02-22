Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC defeat Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in MLS season opener

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min (left) fighting for the ball with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi as Telasco Segovia looks on during the Major League Soccer's opening match on Feb 21.

LOS ANGELES – Son Heung-min bested Lionel Messi in the battle of Major League Soccer’s global superstars, spearheading a comfortable 3-0 win for Los Angeles FC over Inter Miami on the US league’s opening weekend.

The 33-year-old South Korean, already beloved in California as he embarks on his first full season, set up a first-half strike for David Martinez, before Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz sealed victory on Feb 21.

Leading the Black-and-Gold’s potent attacking trio with Bouanga and Martinez, Son cantered through the centre of Miami’s defence all night, raucously cheered by some 76,000 fans – the second-largest attendance in MLS history.

The Saturday night game had been moved to the cavernous Memorial Coliseum to accommodate the demand for MLS’s two best-known players, with commissioner Don Garber boasting the league could have sold out LAFC’s usual stadium “five times”.

But for those who poured in to see eight-time Ballon d’Or-winner Messi, there were slim pickings, as the tightly marked 38-year-old failed to get a shot on target despite Miami dominating possession.

“We just prepared for the best Messi, and when you prepare for the best Messi, around the box you have to have numbers around him,” said LAFC coach Marc dos Santos.

“It’s good to win like this... We were able to suffer together as a team,” added the manager, whose team had just returned from a mid-week CONCACAF Champions Cup game in Honduras.

LAFC started brightly, allowing Miami plenty of the ball but attacking swiftly on the break.

Gabonese star Bouanga looked particularly dangerous, playing through Son for an early one-on-one. But the South Korean could not get a shot away, running it wide to the goalkeeper’s right.

At the other end Messi, who has had limited training opportunities since picking up a hamstring strain in a friendly two weeks ago, looked off the pace.

The Argentinian great repeatedly lost possession and as the frustration built, LAFC struck.

With Rodrigo de Paul robbed on the centre circle, the ball fell to Son, who was given too much time by the backpedalling Miami defenders.

He slid the ball out right to Martinez. The young Venezuelan curled it round the goalkeeper with a first-time shot, inside the back post.

Moments later, Messi’s first genuine chance from the edge of the box flashed inches wide.

Miami came out after the break with more aggression, and Messi briefly pulling the strings, firing another shot just over the crossbar.

Around the hour mark, the World Cup winner collided face first with the back of Ryan Porteous and was down on the ground for a minute or so – but clambered back up to the relief of his team and nation.

LAFC were happy to soak up the pressure. And their patience was soon rewarded.

Timothy Tillman played a giant, looping through ball from deep in his own half to Bouanga, who headed it over the rushing goalkeeper, rounded him and knocked it into the net.

Son should have had another assist, pulling it back from the touchline to Bouanga, who this time could not latch on to the opportunity.

The South Korean was hooked moments later, looking frustrated to be hauled off with just minutes remaining despite the hearty applause.

His replacement Ordaz put the game to rest, slotting in from a mazy run down the left and low cross by Bouanga.

The game served as a suitably splashy start for a hugely important MLS season that will be split in two by the 2026 World Cup, which takes place across the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.

World Cup host countries typically see boosts for their domestic leagues, and MLS bosses are determined to keep US eyeballs on the planet’s biggest sport long after national teams have returned home.

Speaking to AFP at half-time, MLS commissioner Garber said the league will splash “tens of millions” of dollars on its biggest-ever marketing effort, to harness the upcoming huge spike in football interest. AFP