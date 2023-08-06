Sombre mood among winter sports community as the JCube rink shuts down

SINGAPORE – When the curtains finally came down on the JCube mall on Sunday, there was a collective sadness in the winter sports community in Singapore. Since it opened its doors in 2012, the only Olympic-sized rink in the country has become a second home for those in the fraternity.

For many, the 30-metre by 60-metre facility has been integral to the growth of their respective sports and the loss of the venue is a cause for concern.

Singapore Ice Hockey Association (Siha) men’s development director Joewe Lam recalled how games against expatriates often ended with lopsided scores as big as 15-0.

Things have improved significantly since then, with the national men’s hockey team achieving several breakthroughs on the international stage in recent years. In 2019, the national men’s ice hockey team bagged a historic silver medal at the SEA Games in the Philippines.

Three years later, they made their world championship debut in Division IV, winning a bronze, while the youth team clinched silver at the Under-20 Asia and Oceania Championships.

Lam said: “We have a lot of young boys coming up who are doing very well. For the past 10 to 12 years in this rink, we did the best we could, we really pushed ourselves in terms of training, we never gave up on this sport.”

The Rink at JCube is also a training venue for national athletes from the Singapore Ice Skating Association (Sisa). The country’s only other ice rink, which is smaller, is at Leisure Park Kallang.

National figure skater McKayla Ong, 17, cried when she heard that JCube was going to be demolished to make way for a 40-storey residential development that will include commercial space on the first and second storeys.

She said: “I was shocked into silence… I have always been passionate about figure skating and I began to worry about my skating career.”