Soh vows to do self-reflection

Soh Rui Yong said yesterday he would not appeal against his exclusion from the Singapore contingent at the Hanoi SEA Games in May, and vowed to do some self-reflection to avoid future selection controversies.

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) had announced on Wednesday that the 30-year-old, who won marathon gold at back-to-back SEA Games in 2015 and 2017, would not travel to Vietnam.

This is the second consecutive Games that Soh has been dropped despite comfortably meeting the qualification marks.

The SNOC said Soh's conduct "fell short of the standards of attitude and behaviour it expects of and holds its athletes to", which was also its explanation for omitting Soh from the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

While Soh could appeal this latest decision, he opted not to do so after consulting Singapore Athletics (SA) president Lien Choong Luen.

Soh, who is in London where he is pursuing a law degree, said: "I understand that SNOC has some issues with the way I've used social media over the last two years.

"I'll do some self-reflecting and figure out how we can avoid any more controversies at the next major Games selection."

He said he was grateful to Lien, who had "gone to bat for me on numerous instances" for the Hanoi Games selection.

Lien, the general manager of ride-hailing firm Gojek, said he was hopeful Soh will be considered for future major Games.

Soh has met the qualifying standard for the marathon at September's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the first Singaporean to do so.

Lien said: "While the outcome of Rui Yong's nomination did not land as we had hoped, we understand and stand by SNOC's decision and we will not be appealing for the Vietnam SEA Games.

"Looking forward, we are still committed to working with Rui Yong and SNOC to try for future major competitions."

Soh has clashed with the SNOC on a number of occasions leading up to his first exclusion.

These include issues such as the athlete's breach of regulations regarding the promotion of personal sponsors at the 2017 SEA Games and, later, his initial objection to its mandatory requirement to donate 20 per cent of his $10,000 cash payout as reward for his win back to SA for training and development.

On Wednesday, an SNOC spokesman said that "since then, Soh's conduct and behaviour has continued to fall short" of the standards it expects.

"There has been no attempt by him to make amends, correct or apologise for his conduct and behaviour," added the spokesman.

"Instead, there have been continued and persistent actions by Soh to challenge, mock, threaten and/or disrespect organisations and individuals including the SNOC.

"The SNOC views such conduct and behaviour as unbecoming of an athlete that wishes to be selected to represent his country at major Games, and as contrary to the... requirement of the Olympic Charter."

Meanwhile, the trial in a defamation suit by Soh against former SA executive director Malik Aljunied, for comments in the wake of his non-selection in 2019, drew to a close yesterday after five days in court.

Flash Athletics Club president and former SA legal adviser Edmond Pereira, former SA honorary secretary Ang Peng Siong, and former SA general manager Yip Ren Kai took the stand as witnesses.

The former two gave evidence that they had counselled Soh about his breach of SNOC's team membership agreement. Yip, who was subpoenaed by the defendant, gave evidence relating to a report he had submitted after the 2017 SEA Games, which had included details of Soh's infringements.

Closing submissions will be filed by April 4 and reply submissions by April 18, with a verdict due thereafter.