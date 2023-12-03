Soh Rui Yong wins his fourth national title at StanChart Singapore Marathon

SINGAPORE – He may not be in “full marathon shape yet” but Soh Rui Yong still had enough in his tank to claim his fourth national marathon title, and first in four years, at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Dec 3.

Soh’s effort of 2hr 40min 33sec saw him earn $10,000 as the fastest local. He had claimed a hat-trick of wins from 2017 to 2019, before it was dropped for the 2022 edition. The SCSM was held virtually in 2020 and in a hybrid format in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Soh, who clinched the SEA Games marathon gold in 2015 and 2017, last ran a marathon in Valencia in 2021 when he set the national record of 2:22:59.

At the National Stadium, Soh finished 17th overall in the race, which was won by Kenyan David Barmasai Tumo in 2:14:16

Soh, 32, said: “It is a nice feeling (to be national champion) again. It has not happened in four years and I have not run a marathon in two years so to make a comeback to the marathon in Singapore is very nice.

“I‘m still not back into my full marathon shape yet. But there is sometime for that before the next SEA Games.”

When asked if he will race the marathon at the next Games in Thailand in 2025, Soh smiled and said: “If I get selected.”

The national record holder in the 5,000m and 10,000m, half-marathon and marathon, was not selected for the SEA Games in 2019 and 2022 after several clashes with the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

He was initially excluded from the 2023 edition in Cambodia but his appeal was approved by a special appeals committee in late March. He did not qualify for the marathon at the Phnom Penh Games but clinched a silver medal in the 10,000m and was fourth in the 5,000m.

In June, it was deja-vu as Soh was excluded from the Hangzhou Asian Games lineup as he had failed to “honour commitments which he had provided to the SNOC”.

For now, Soh, will head back to England where he reads law at University College London. He will also prepare for his next race, the London Marathon on April 24.

He said: “My eventual goal is to try and push the Singapore record below to 2 hours 20 min. I think it’s possible.”

Veteran runner Rachel See was the fastest Singaporean woman in the marathon, finishing in 3:05:52, to claim the national championships crown she had won in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

See, 41, collapsed onto the ground just past the finish line and had to be moved away in a wheelchair.