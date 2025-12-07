Straitstimes.com header logo

Soh Rui Yong completes “Double-Up” challenge at Standard Chartered S’pore Marathon

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singaporean long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong winning the national marathon title at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Dec 7.

Singaporean long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong winning the national marathon title at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Dec 7.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Two-time SEA Games marathon winner Soh Rui Yong clinched a unique double at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Dec 7 after claiming the national championship title in the men’s marathon with a time of 2hr 46min 23sec.

The 34-year-old Singaporean edged out fellow SEA Games-bound compatriot Aaron Tan by four seconds to finish 16th overall at the finishing line at the Padang and claim his sixth consecutive national marathon crown, just a day after winning the half-marathon national title with 1:14:58.

The successes came as Soh embarked on his triple challenge to run 73.3km over 10 days. He is also planning to race in the 10,000m event at the Dec 9-20 SEA Games.

But his bid for a medal at the Thailand Games hangs in the balance, as he might not be cleared to compete after his electrocardiogram (ECG) – a test to track one’s heart activity – showed “abnormal” result during a routine medical screening on Dec 4.

Soh finished over 30 minutes behind elite men’s marathon winner Abel Sikowo of Uganda’s time of 2:15:40.

Kenyans Mathew Samperu (2:15:46) and Wisley Kimeli (2:15:53) took the remaining places on the podium.

Sikowo is now a two-time winner of the SCSM, having been promoted from second place in the 2024 edition of the event after Kenya’s Geoffrey Yegon was disqualified due to a failed doping test.

Ethiopan Shuko Genemo took the elite women’s crown with a time of 2:41:24, beating out two Kenyans – Rodah Tanui and Faith Chepkoech – who recorded times of 2:41:33 and 2:41:39 respectively.

Rachel See clocked 2:58:15 to finish 10th overall and win her third straight women’s national title.

More on this topic
Stanchart Marathon hit by congestion issues at post-race zone, organisers issue apology
No SEA Games for Soh Rui Yong? Medal hunt in jeopardy after ‘abnormal’ ECG result
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.