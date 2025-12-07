Soh Rui Yong completes “Double-Up” challenge at Standard Chartered S’pore Marathon

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singaporean long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong winning the national marathon title at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Dec 7.

SINGAPORE – Two-time SEA Games marathon winner Soh Rui Yong clinched a unique double at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Dec 7 after claiming the national championship title in the men’s marathon with a time of 2hr 46min 23sec.

The 34-year-old Singaporean edged out fellow SEA Games-bound compatriot Aaron Tan by four seconds to finish 16th overall at the finishing line at the Padang and claim his sixth consecutive national marathon crown, just a day after winning the half-marathon national title with 1:14:58.

The successes came as Soh embarked on his triple challenge to run 73.3km over 10 days. He is also planning to race in the 10,000m event at the Dec 9-20 SEA Games.

But his bid for a medal at the Thailand Games hangs in the balance, as he might not be cleared to compete after his electrocardiogram (ECG) – a test to track one’s heart activity – showed “abnormal” result during a routine medical screening on Dec 4.

Soh finished over 30 minutes behind elite men’s marathon winner Abel Sikowo of Uganda’s time of 2:15:40.

Kenyans Mathew Samperu (2:15:46) and Wisley Kimeli (2:15:53) took the remaining places on the podium.

Sikowo is now a two-time winner of the SCSM, having been promoted from second place in the 2024 edition of the event after Kenya’s Geoffrey Yegon was disqualified due to a failed doping test.

Ethiopan Shuko Genemo took the elite women’s crown with a time of 2:41:24, beating out two Kenyans – Rodah Tanui and Faith Chepkoech – who recorded times of 2:41:33 and 2:41:39 respectively.

Rachel See clocked 2:58:15 to finish 10th overall and win her third straight women’s national title.