Snowboard-Japan's Totsuka takes halfpipe gold as James settles for a second silver

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 13 - Yuto Totsuka of Japan won the gold medal in the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Friday in a hard-fought battle that ended with Australian Scotty James just missing out on the big prize that has eluded him through five Games.

James took the silver for the second time, and the bronze went to Totsuka's compatriot Ryusei Yamada.

In the halfpipe, riders slide across a 22-foot-tall, U-shaped ramp and perform acrobatic manoeuvres in the air. Judges award points based on amplitude, variety, difficulty and other factors, with a maximum score of 100. The best score out of three runs determines the winners.

Totsuka, part of a powerhouse Japanese team, put up a high score of 95 in his second run to lead the field during a night-time event in the Alpine town of Livigno. Floodlights illuminated the course on a clear night, providing a striking backdrop for Totsuka's high-flying spins. He and the other riders stepped up the complexity they had displayed in the qualifying round two days earlier.

"I've competed in many events before, but today's competition was among the highest calibre," the 24-year-old Totsuka said.

James made his tricks look effortless at the start of his first run but ran out of room to land and skidded to a stop at the very end. On his second run, he executed well and shot up to second place with a 93.50.

The 31-year-old nearly put down a flawless effort to give himself a chance at the gold, but he fell when attempting to end the night with a backside 1620, an advanced trick with four-and-a-half spins in the air. The move has never been successfully performed at the Olympics.

After he got up, James stood at the bottom of the pipe on his board and hung his head. He cracked a slight smile on the podium and wiped his eyes with his signature red boxing-style gloves.

He told reporters he felt a mix of emotions, from frustration to pride.

"I've very proud because regardless of the color of the medal, I got to come out and ride in one of the hardest-fought finals ever, in my country colours and represent Australia," he said.

He added that he thought he would have prevailed if he had landed his final jump, and he was glad he tried it.

"It's OK, I can own that," he said.

James, Australia's flag-bearer at Pyeongchang 2018, made no secret of wanting to add an Olympic gold to his medal collection at the Milano Cortina Games. He took bronze at the Games in South Korea and silver in Beijing four years ago, and has won nearly every other major award in snowboarding.

Asked if plans to compete at the next Olympics, James said "absolutely."

"I hate losing, so this has motivated me now," he said.

Among other riders, defending halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano of Japan fell forward in his first run and skidded on his stomach. The 26-year-old returned with an impressive second run and then fell backward on his final attempt. He finished seventh.

Jan Scherrer of Switzerland, who took bronze in 2022, hit his head in practice before the qualifiers and had to withdraw.

On Thursday, South Korea's Choi Ga-on won gold and denied American Chloe Kim a three-peat in the women's snowboard halfpipe. REUTERS