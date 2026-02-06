Snowboard-China's Su advances, Norway's Roisland knocked out in first big air event

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 5 - Defending big air Olympic champion Su Yiming, from China, made it through the first round of snowboarding competition at the 2026 Games on Thursday despite a rocky start, while 2022 silver medallist Mons Roisland failed to advance to the finals.

All four members of Japan's powerhouse line-up also made the group of 12 that will compete in the big air finals on Saturday. Hiroto Ogiwara led the pack, while teammate Kira Kimura ranked third.

Su fell on his landing in the first of three rounds at the Milano Cortina Games, but gained momentum in the following two, locking in a long, high switch backside that granted him a fourth-place finish.

Despite showing off his precision from the start, offering a clean and highly technical jump, Norway's Roisland fell at the end of his second jump and did not make it through, ending 16th in the ranking.

Ian Matteoli, 20, the first Italian to conquer the World Cup podium, stunned on home snow from the start, grabbing his board firm until the end of his jump in the first round and was showered with applause by the audience.

Despite a dirty landing on his second round, he kept the level high, and jumped to second place in the qualifiers.

Hours before the races, Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, a three-times Olympic bronze medallist, said he would not be able to take part in Thursday's qualifying event after hitting his head during a training run.

His last-minute replacement, Australia's Valentino Guselli, landed three strong runs and made it to the finals. REUTERS