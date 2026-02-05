Snowboard-Canada's McMorris to miss big air contest after crash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mark McMorris of Canada reacts as he falls during his run.

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 5 - Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, a three-times Olympic bronze medallist, said he would not be able to take part in Thursday's qualifying event for the men's big air competition at the Milano Cortina Games, after hitting his head during a training run.

McMorris, who is set to compete in his fourth Winter Games, said in a video posted on Instagram that he was hopeful he could ride in the slopestyle contest scheduled to start on February 16 in the Italian ski town of Livigno.

"I hit my head, and I will not be able to compete in big air tonight, unfortunately," McMorris said. "But fortunately, things are looking up for slopestyle. So I'm just trying to stay positive and shift my focus to that event."

McMorris suffered a "heavy crash" on Wednesday evening after landing a practice run. He was taken off the mountain on a stretcher and transported to hospital as a precaution, Team Canada said.

He thanked medical staff and fans who offered support.

"I haven't been on my phone much, but the messages do not go unnoticed," McMorris said. "So, thank you. I will keep you updated and much love."

McMorris won bronze medals in slopestyle at Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022.

The 32-year-old has battled through injuries throughout his career, including a 2017 crash in which he broke his jaw and left arm, ruptured his spleen, suffered a pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed lung.

On Tuesday, he said he was feeling fit and looking forward to competing at the Games. REUTERS