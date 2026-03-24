Snooker-World Snooker Championship to stay at Crucible until at least 2045

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Snooker - World Snooker Championship - The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, Britain - April 29, 2024 General view outside the Crucible Theatre Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

March 24 - The World Snooker Championship will remain at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre until at least 2045, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.

The new agreement between the World Snooker Tour and Sheffield City Council includes an option to extend the deal by a further five years until 2050 and plans to refurbish the 980-capacity venue, increasing seating by up to 500.

The championship, first staged at the Crucible in 1977, will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

Under the current arrangement, the tournament will continue to be held at the venue in its existing format until 2028, with the present contract running through 2027.

During the renovation period, the 2029 edition will be staged at an alternative venue, organisers said.

"I'm delighted with today's confirmation that the theatre and the city will stay host to the famous World Snooker Championship for at least the next two decades," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

This year's tournament begins on April 18 and runs until May 4, with China's first world champion Zhao Xintong aiming to defend the title.

"I am so happy because I love the Crucible, it is a very special place and all Chinese players want to play there," Zhao said. REUTERS