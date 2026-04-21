Snooker-Wilson fights back to deny teen debutant Moody an upset win

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SHEFFIELD, England, April 20 - Kyren Wilson staged a thrilling comeback from 7-3 down to beat 19-year-old debutant Stan Moody 10-7 in the first round of the world snooker championship on Monday.

Wilson, the 2024 champion, won seven frames in a row to deny his opponent a memorable victory at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

"Just too many bad frames," said Moody, who would have become the youngest player since a 19-year-old Ronnie O'Sullivan in 1995 to win a match at the Crucible.

"It felt like I had the match won at 7-3 and it just went downhill from there. Gutted. Felt like I was the better player today but just a bit of experience and losing bad frames and they hurt."

Wilson, whose comeback started with a respotted black to go 4-7, said the teenager had "started off like a train" with some "mad" shots that went in.

At the same time the former champion said he had been fighting a 'whippy' cue, despite changing the tip before the evening session and also trying a spare even though he won the Masters with the other one in January.

"I'm just sat there thinking 'oh my God, I could do without this really'," he said of the experience of watching his opponent surge ahead, with Moody hitting an 84 in his first frame.

"He's very young so I'm sure he'll learn from that experience and come back stronger for the future." REUTERS