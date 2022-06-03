Snooker: Ronnie O'Sullivan to play exhibition games in Singapore in June

SINGAPORE - A month after winning a record-equalling seventh world title, snooker world No. 1 Ronnie O'Sullivan will be playing his first exhibition matches in Singapore from June 11 to 18.

After he beat Judd Trump 18-13 in the Snooker World Championships at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on May 2, The Straits Times revealed that the legend would be in the Republic to officially launch his Ronnie O'Sullivan Snooker Academy (Rossa) at the Grandstand in Bukit Timah on June 11.

The 46-year-old, widely regarded as the best snooker player of all time, said: "I am incredibly excited to visit Singapore and see the impact the academy is having.

"The facilities are some of the best around and it will be my pleasure to meet young players and fans."

Rossa chief executive officer Gary Tan shared that the Rocket's whirlwind tour will include a four-player tournament featuring China's Zhao Xintong, Thailand's reigning women's world champion Nutcharut Wongharuthai, and Singapore's Jaden Ong on June 18.

Chinese world No. 6 Zhao, 25, nicknamed "The Cyclone", is the highest-ranked Asian player, while Nutcharut is only the second player from Asia other than Hong Kong's Ng On Yee to win the World Women's Snooker Championship.

In addition, members of Rossa and the public may also get a chance to go head to head with O'Sullivan in exhibition matches on June 11, 12 and 17.

Tan said: "It is the dream of many local snooker enthusiasts to be able to watch Ronnie and Zhao Xintong live in action, without flying to the United Kingdom. We are excited to finally have Ronnie in Singapore for an exhibition of this kind."

Standard and VIP tickets to the events are priced from $158 to $588.

