Snooker: Ronnie O'Sullivan has Singapore in sights after winning record-equalling 7th world title

SHEFFIELD - Ronnie O'Sullivan planned to celebrate his record-equalling seventh World Championship title with a few pints of Guinness, but the Rocket is also looking forward to making his way to Singapore in June and blazing a trail for the sport in the region.

On Monday (May 2), the 46-year-old world No. 1 beat fellow Englishman Judd Trump 18-13 at the Crucible to become the oldest man to win the world title, surpassing Welshman Ray Reardon, who won his sixth title aged 45 in 1978.

Widely regarded as the best snooker player ever, O'Sullivan also holds the records for most career ranking titles (39), maximum breaks (15), century breaks (1,169; no-one else has more than 900), and consecutive World Championship main-draw appearances (30).

At the post-match press conference, he confirmed he would be in Singapore to officially launch the Ronnie O'Sullivan Snooker Academy (Rossa) at The Grandstand on June 11.

The Englishman, who also won £500,000 (S$866,000), told The Straits Times: "Yeah, I'm looking forward to going over. It should be great, the academy looks fantastic. I'm excited to spend some time there and work out some coaching plans, try to develop the sport more in Asia. It's going to be a really fun thing to do."

Rossa chief executive officer Gary Tan added: "We will start to explore opportunities to develop talents in Asean and Asia either through partnerships or opening more Rossa academies across Asia.

"We are also looking to create a feeder tour for more Asian talents to get onto the world tour. We are currently in the planning stage and have already identified a few potential partnerships in Thailand and Malaysia.

"As such, we are thrilled to be able to bring the world champion to Singapore for the launch, and we hope the greatest snooker player of all time can inspire our local players and those in the region."

O'Sullivan was not only in inspirational form in the past 17 days of the main draw, he was a box office hit on and off the baize as a Netflix crew followed him for an upcoming documentary.

He made a lewd gesture in the first round against David Gilbert, took a dig at second-round opponent Mark Allen's "curry, bets, and beers" lifestyle, killed a fly in the quarter-final against Stephen Maguire, and complained about his wet seat in the semi-final against John Higgins.

In the final, he had tense exchanges with referee Olivier Marteel, at one point asking the Belgian to take over his cue, and topped off his antics by burning his cue tip with a lighter to fray off stray fibres.

But he also managed to keep his focus, crediting psychiatrist Steve Peters for helping him fight his demons - O'Sullivan almost quit the sport in 2011 - and think more positively about his game.

At the Crucible, he was on fire with his positional play and safety shots, often mopping up whenever his opponents made a mistake. In the final, he expanded a 5-3 lead to a seemingly unassailable 12-5 advantage on Sunday. In Monday's first session, Trump reduced the arrears to 14-11 with some superb all-out attack and long potting but he could not keep it up.