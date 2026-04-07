Snooker-Poland's Szubarczyk becomes youngest player to win World Championship qualifying match

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April 7 - Poland's Michal Szubarczyk became the youngest player to win a World Snooker Championship match when he beat Onyee Ng 10-7 in the first round of qualifiers on Monday at the age of 15 years, two months and 25 days.

Welshman Liam Davies was 15 years and 277 days old when he set the previous record in 2022.

Szubarczyk, who became the youngest professional snooker player when he debuted last year at the age of 14, is aiming to become the youngest to play in the World Championship which starts at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on April 18.

"I feel very proud and very excited about the next matches. Maybe this year or next year I can become the youngest Crucible player," he told the World Snooker Tour's website.

Belgium's Luca Brecel is the youngest to play at the Crucible, at the age of 17 years and 45 days. REUTERS