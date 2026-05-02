Snooker-Longest frame ever confronts the Crucible

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May 1 - A cluster of red balls surrounding a black led to the longest-ever frame at the Crucible during the snooker World Championships on Friday.

Including a 55-minute period in which no balls were potted, Mark Allen and Wu Yize spent 100 minutes and 19 seconds finishing frame 14, as the players attempted to figure out how to break the logjam at a top corner.

Allen finally knocked in the black and Wu went on to win the epic frame.

The previous record of 85 minutes and 22 seconds was set by Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao at the Crucible in 2022.

The longest ever professional frame was more than 123 minutes.

The semi-final match between Northern Ireland's Allen and China's Wu stands at 7-7 and recommences Saturday morning. Each hopes to become the 34th person to reach the final. Allen has twice previously reached the semis at the Crucible.

Wu's first wins at the Crucible occurred this year. REUTERS