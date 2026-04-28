Snooker-Iran's Vafaei beats world number one Trump in huge Crucible shock

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Snooker - World Snooker Championship - The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, Britain - May 3, 2025 England's Judd Trump in action during his semi final match against Wales' Mark Williams Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

April 27 - Iran's Hossein Vafaei caused the biggest shock of this year's World Snooker Championship as he beat world number one Judd Trump in a final frame decider on Monday.

Qualifier Hossein showed nerves of steel to rattle off a break of 91 in the 25th frame to claim a 13-12 victory and move through to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Trump, bidding to add to his 2019 title, had led 10-7 and 12-11 but Vafaei would not be denied.

Vafaei produced a century break to level the match at 12-12 but looked to be heading for a narrow defeat as Trump had the first chance of a match-winning break in the decider.

But the Briton lost position and then was punished for a poor safety shot as Vafaei grabbed his chance.

The beaming Iranian was warmly congratulated by Trump at the end and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

"He's such a tough opponent. I respect him on and off the table," the 31-year-old Vafaei, who was beaten by Trump on his Crucible debut in 2022, told the BBC.

"Today I played better than yesterday and I managed it better than before. I said 'if it's my tournament, it's going to happen'. I've been working on the mental side, I've wanted to be calmer and perform.

"It's better to sometimes shut your mouth and let the game come out!"

Before the tournament Vafaei, Iran's only professional snooker player, said the build-up to the tournament had been "very hard" owing to the conflict in the Middle East.

"I'm fighting as well for my country, for my family and I'm trying my best and will give it my all," he said before his first-round win over China's Si Jiahui. REUTERS