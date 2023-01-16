Snooker: 'I'm like a cat,' says Judd Trump after Masters title triumph

England's Judd Trump celebrates after his victory in the Masters snooker tournament final at Alexandra Palace in London on Jan 15, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON - Judd Trump won the Masters for the second time on Sunday when he defeated Mark Williams 10-8 in the final.

He had claimed the title in 2019 while Williams, the champion in 1998 and 2003, was appearing in the championship match for the first time in 20 years.

Former world champion Trump sealed victory in some style, putting together a break of 126 having trailed 8-7 at one stage.

“It’s incredible really, I got totally outplayed in the whole game,” Trump told the BBC.

“I was just trying to hang on. At 8-7 down, I was kind of gone and I managed to win that frame and then I played all right in the last couple of frames.

“I should have been out first round, should have been out second round, should have lost this one. I’m like a cat I am. It’s easy to say but the way I played this week this is my best-ever performance to win this.”

Welshman Williams was bidding to become the oldest Masters champion, beating the record of Stuart Bingham, who was 43 years and 243 days old when he won in 2020.

“Judd was just a bit too strong for me at the end - I’m not a young man any more but I’m still giving these youngsters a run for their money,” said 47-year-old Williams, a three-time world champion. AFP

