Snooker: How a Chinese world champ could be a reality - and not just a comedy plot

SINGAPORE - Stephen Chow beating snooker great Jimmy White may have been the comedy plot of 1990 Hong Kong movie Legend of the Dragon, but the idea of an Asian player beating a Westerner was an unthinkable scenario then in a sport long dominated by the British.
Three decades later, this is no longer a joke with top players like Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump - both finalists at this year's World Championship - calling China the next snooker powerhouse.
Asia's top-ranked player, world No. 6 Zhao Xintong of China, was not even born when Chow's movie premiered. But growing up in Shenzhen, the 25-year-old, who is in Singapore as part of O'Sullivan's academy launch and exhibition entourage, recalled watching the reruns on TV.
Zhao told The Straits Times that he fell in love with the game when his father brought him to a snooker club when he was seven. The barrier to entry was low as the hourly rates were around 30 yuan (S$6.20).
He was keen on badminton, basketball and table tennis, but found snooker intriguing with its angles and calculations, leading to the satisfying sight of a ball sinking into a pot.
It was also an individual sport in which size did not matter - the young Zhao could not fully cover the 85cm-tall table and would wear rollerblades to be taller and glide around to play.
By 12, he had already quit school to focus on playing snooker full time, training eight hours a day.
Zhao said: "I discovered the joy of snooker because of my father, but the sport really took off after (China's former world No. 1) Ding Junhui won his first ranking title by beating Stephen Hendry at the 2005 China Open. I remember it so well because it was the day I turned eight.
"Many young players around my age started playing snooker because of him. When we were younger, we play just for fun. It is not us but our parents who worry about what the future holds. But when we reached a certain age to think about such things, Ding Junhui became our inspiration and role model. He showed us what was possible."
That fateful day, 105 million Chinese viewers tuned in to watch Ding beat the seven-time world champion and win £30,000 (S$50,400), which sparked off huge interest in the sport in China.
Among them were impressionable kids and increasingly open-minded parents, as Zhao said: "Parents may be more conservative in the past and won't allow their children to pursue something they themselves do not see a future in.
"But with more success from Chinese players on the world circuit, snooker is being more widely accepted as a viable career option."
Today, snooker is played by over 120 million people across more than 100 countries. Asia accounts for close to 100 million, and it is estimated there are over 60 million players in China alone, with more than 2,000 clubs in Shanghai and Beijing.
Exclusive outfits like the Li Jun Billiards Club, which costs 20 million yuan to run per year, reportedly charges a US$125,000 (S$174,000) annual membership fee.
World Snooker has also worked with the Chinese snooker association to set up an academy in Beijing, and introduced schools programmes and amateur leagues.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, five out of the 25 World Snooker Tour (WST) events were also held in China.
On the sport's boom in China, Zhao said: "Every now and then, my friends have been asking me to record greetings for their friends who are opening snooker clubs. Maybe I used to have one or two requests a month, but there was a stretch where I was asked to record more than 20 in a month."
Ding's success has also led to a new wave of young talents such as Zhao, world No. 15 Yan Bingtao, 22, and 36th-ranked Fan Zhengyi, 21, who have four ranking titles among them.
Their focus and determination to succeed is reflected in their willingness to uproot from China. One example is Zhao, an only child who moved to Sheffield to train at Victoria's Snooker Academy because most of the WST events are in the United Kingdom and Europe. Pre-Covid, he would be away from home for eight months every year.
O'Sullivan, who drops in occasionally to give them pointers, has dubbed Zhao the "Federer of snooker" for his smooth and attacking style, and is convinced Zhao, Yan and Fan are future world champions.
No Asian player has won the World Championship, with Ding coming closest in 2016 when he lost the final to Mark Selby.
O'Sullivan said: "The talent is there, but the World Championship is such a long tournament (the event is a one-month affair with the qualifiers) it becomes more of a mental barrier. You just have to learn how to play that tournament and play fantastic and consistent snooker."
World Snooker commercial director Miles Pearce was quoted in a BBC report saying that compared to some other sports, "snooker in China has stood on its own feet and gone further".
"But it has very little government funding - unlike other Olympic sports. We have not had a penny from the Chinese government," he said in the report.
While Zhao felt that the local authorities have been supportive, having snooker become an Olympic sport like badminton and table tennis - which China is a powerhouse in - would further elevate its status in China.
He said: "It used to be an Asian Games sport (from 1998 to 2010), so I was really excited to hear that it's coming back for the 2030 edition. This will definitely increase its level of importance and investment in the sport. And I hope one day it will be in the Olympics and I will be able to represent my country then."