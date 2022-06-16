Snooker: How a Chinese world champ could be a reality - and not just a comedy plot

SINGAPORE - Stephen Chow beating snooker great Jimmy White may have been the comedy plot of 1990 Hong Kong movie Legend of the Dragon, but the idea of an Asian player beating a Westerner was an unthinkable scenario then in a sport long dominated by the British.

Three decades later, this is no longer a joke with top players like Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump - both finalists at this year's World Championship - calling China the next snooker powerhouse.

Asia's top-ranked player, world No. 6 Zhao Xintong of China, was not even born when Chow's movie premiered. But growing up in Shenzhen, the 25-year-old, who is in Singapore as part of O'Sullivan's academy launch and exhibition entourage, recalled watching the reruns on TV.

Zhao told The Straits Times that he fell in love with the game when his father brought him to a snooker club when he was seven. The barrier to entry was low as the hourly rates were around 30 yuan (S$6.20).

He was keen on badminton, basketball and table tennis, but found snooker intriguing with its angles and calculations, leading to the satisfying sight of a ball sinking into a pot.

It was also an individual sport in which size did not matter - the young Zhao could not fully cover the 85cm-tall table and would wear rollerblades to be taller and glide around to play.

By 12, he had already quit school to focus on playing snooker full time, training eight hours a day.

Zhao said: "I discovered the joy of snooker because of my father, but the sport really took off after (China's former world No. 1) Ding Junhui won his first ranking title by beating Stephen Hendry at the 2005 China Open. I remember it so well because it was the day I turned eight.

"Many young players around my age started playing snooker because of him. When we were younger, we play just for fun. It is not us but our parents who worry about what the future holds. But when we reached a certain age to think about such things, Ding Junhui became our inspiration and role model. He showed us what was possible."

That fateful day, 105 million Chinese viewers tuned in to watch Ding beat the seven-time world champion and win £30,000 (S$50,400), which sparked off huge interest in the sport in China.

Among them were impressionable kids and increasingly open-minded parents, as Zhao said: "Parents may be more conservative in the past and won't allow their children to pursue something they themselves do not see a future in.

"But with more success from Chinese players on the world circuit, snooker is being more widely accepted as a viable career option."

Today, snooker is played by over 120 million people across more than 100 countries. Asia accounts for close to 100 million, and it is estimated there are over 60 million players in China alone, with more than 2,000 clubs in Shanghai and Beijing.

Exclusive outfits like the Li Jun Billiards Club, which costs 20 million yuan to run per year, reportedly charges a US$125,000 (S$174,000) annual membership fee.

World Snooker has also worked with the Chinese snooker association to set up an academy in Beijing, and introduced schools programmes and amateur leagues.