Snooker-Higgins mounts comeback to defeat O'Sullivan in Crucible thriller

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SHEFFIELD, England, April 27 - Scotland's John Higgins produced a sensational comeback to defeat seven-times champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-12 at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre and reach the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals on Monday.

O'Sullivan twice held a five-frame lead during Sunday's second session but four-times winner Higgins won the last three frames on Sunday and the first three on Monday to take a 10-9 lead before the match came down to the deciding frame.

"I came to the party at last. That was brilliant. I wasn't too despondent after that first session," Higgins told BBC.

"At times it was the best I've ever seen Ronnie hit the balls."

The 50-year-old O'Sullivan, who last won in 2022, recovered to win successive frames and regain the lead only to see Higgins then win two in a row, before the Englishman's break of 81 took the match to the wire.

"The breaks he made to make 12-12 were incredible," Higgins said.

"You are just sitting there and admiring it. I just felt if I could get in I would have a chance."

Higgins made a break of 49 en route to taking the final frame and the crowd rose to give both players a standing ovation after a thrilling match.

O'Sullivan had punched the table in anger after missing a red in Sunday's final frame which Higgins went on to win to go into Monday's final session two frames down after he was in danger of seeing the Englishman wrap up the win with a session to spare.

"John played well and deserved his win," O'Sullivan said.

"He's got a chance of winning the championship if he keeps playing like he did in that session.

"There was pressure out there and I got a bit tight and maybe that was because I haven't won a tournament in two and a half years or competed in those types of matches for a while."

Higgins, whose last championship win came 15 years ago, will face either England's Chris Wakelin or Australian Neil Robertson in the last eight. REUTERS