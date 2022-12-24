Snooker: Chen Zifan eighth Chinese player suspended in match-fixing probe

LONDON - Chen Zifan has become the eighth Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of a match-fixing investigation by the sport’s global governing body, it was announced on Friday.

The ban for the 27-year-old Chen, the world number 93, takes effect immediately and will remain in place until the investigation is concluded.

Chen, who reached a career-high ranking of 76 last year, has the right to appeal against this decision.

Earlier this month, officials announced former Masters champion Yan Bingtao had also been suspended.

The Chinese world number 16 has been banned from attending or competing at events with immediate effect as the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association continues to look into allegations matches were manipulated for gambling purposes.

Five other Chinese players – Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu – were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, with compatriot Liang Wenbo banned in October.

“WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson has taken the decision to suspend Chen Zifan from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect,” said a statement issued on Friday.

“This decision is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes in breach of the WPBSA conduct regulations.

“The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought... No further comment will be made except in the event of any significant further developments.” AFP