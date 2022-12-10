Snooker: 5 Chinese players suspended amid match-fixing investigation

WPBSA added that the players have a right to appeal the decision. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

LONDON - The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) has suspended five Chinese snooker players from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect, the association said on Friday.

WPBSA said it has suspended Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu until the conclusion of an investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes.

WPBSA added that the players have a right to appeal the decision.

According to the BBC, three of the players are ranked within the top 100.

Lu, 28, holds the highest world ranking at No. 41.

Li, 32, is the world No. 62 while Chang, 20, is 77th.

Bai, 20, is the world No. 126 but Zhao, at 19 and the youngest of the quintet, is unranked. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Snooker: How a Chinese world champ could be a reality - and not just a comedy plot
Snooker: World champion O'Sullivan aims to revolutionise sport in Asia through S'pore academy

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top