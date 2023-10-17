SNOC welcomes Minister Grace Fu as co-opted member

SINGAPORE – Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu has joined the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) as a co-opted member to its executive committee, the organisation announced on Tuesday.

Ms Fu, 59, who is also MP for Yuhua in Jurong, is no stranger to the local sports fraternity, having served as the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth from 2015 to 2020. The mother of three sons also enjoys running, yoga and hiking.

“I would like to thank the SNOC executive committee for giving me the opportunity to serve our sporting community once again,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Sports brings meaningful impact to our communities, and enables people to feel empowered, accomplished and purposeful. I am looking forward to contribute to the SNOC in the work they do and to support our athletes when they represent Singapore at the major Games.”

SNOC acting president Jessie Phua said, “We are pleased to welcome Grace to the SNOC, and to return to serve in Singapore sports. Grace is a familiar face to our national sports associations (NSAs) and athletes. We believe her experience and expertise will contribute tremendously to the development and growth of the Olympic movement in Singapore.”

The SNOC is a non-profit organisation that co-ordinates the selection of Singapore athletes for major Games such as the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and South-east Asian Games.

Ms Fu is the latest addition to the council, following the departure of former president Tan Chuan-Jin in July. Tan had quit the post a day after resigning from the People’s Action Party, as Speaker and MP for Marine Parade GRC, over an extramarital affair with Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui.

Phua was subsequently appointed as the SNOC’s acting president and will serve for the remainder of Tan’s term, which is until 2026.

Its executive committee currently comprises 16 members, including International Olympic Committee member Ng Ser Miang, vice-presidents Juliana Seow, Benedict Tan and Lawrence Leow, honorary treasurer Lee Wung Yew, three NSA representatives and five co-opted members.

Past presidents of the SNOC include Ministers E.W. Barker, Dr Yeo Ning Hong and Mr Teo Chee Hean, whom Tan succeeded in 2014.

SNOC executive committee 2023-2024: Jessie Phua (acting president); Ng Ser Miang (IOC member); Juliana Seow, Benedict Tan, Lawrence Leow (vice-presidents); Lee Wung Yew (honorary secretary); Hing Siong Chen, Patrick Liew, Mark Chay (NSA representatives); Eugenia Lim, Shayna Ng (chair, athletes’ commission), Lau Kok Keng, Forrest Li, Grace Fu (co-opted members); Chris Chan (secretary-general), Edmund Lim (assistant secretary-general)