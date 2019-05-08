SNOC to set up major Games committee for taekwondo after Singapore Taekwondo Federation's suspension

SINGAPORE - The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) will set up a major Games preparation committee for taekwondo, after the Singapore Taekwondo Federation was suspended by world governing body World Taekwondo (WT).

This means that the committee will take over the preparations of the taekwondo exponents in the lead up to this year's SEA Games in the Philippines.

The SNOC has also suspended the STF as its affiliatewith immediate effect, and will work closely with national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) to manage the selection and training of the taekwondo athletes for the Nov 30-Dec 10 Games.

The SNOC said in a statement on Wednesday (May 8) that it was contacted by WT last October to "express concern over the recent developments at the STF after the mass resignations of seven STF management committee members and how the matter was handled."

WT then sought the SNOC's assistance to review the situation.

Adding that it has "grave concerns in the governance and high performance management of the STF", the SNOC added: "It is regretful that the state of affairs at the STF has languished to its current situation. The foremost priority is to restore proper, fair and transparent systems in the governance and high performance management of Singapore taekwondo.

"We hope the entire taekwondo fraternity will work together with the SNOC and SportSG in moving the sport forward."

According to WT statutes, a national association's membership with the world body can be suspended for the following five reasons:

- if its related National Olympic Committee is suspended by the International Olympic Committee

- failure to fulfil its financial or other outstanding obligations to the WT

- acting in gross violation or repeated violations of the WT statutes, the competition rules, or other WT rules or regulations

- pursuant to a recommendation of the juridical committee for poor governance, a failure of governance or a clear and unjustifiable lack of representation

- failure to communicate with the WT and to participate in WT activities and events (inactivity) for a period of one year or more.

Suspended members will no longer be able to attend official meetings or participate in all WT official events. They will also not be eligible to receive funds from WT.

The Straits Times understands that WT had written to STF last week, requesting the STF management to step down or for the national sports association to face suspension over unspecified issues, with the Singapore body responding earlier this week.

ST has reached out to both WT and STF for comment.

Taekwondo exponent Ng Ming Wei, a bronze medallist at the 2015 SEA Games, welcomed the news and told ST he is "heartened by (WT and the SNOC's) proactive stance and deep concern for our national athletes."

The 24-year-old added: "I hope this suspension will be followed up with further positive action designed specifically with the welfare and development of the players in mind."

The STF's suspension is the latest blow for the association - a WT affiliate since 1975 - after recent spats with members of its fraternity.

Earlier this month, some current and former athletes expressed their dissatisfaction with the way their training with the national squad was conducted, according to local news site Mothership. Their grievances include a lack of close coaching and clear training plans.

Last October, the STF saw a mass exodus of management committee members, which included long-time president Milan Kwee. He was replaced by acting president David Koh, who had insisted to ST then that everything was under control - a view which was disputed in an ST forum letter by STF member Daniel Tay.

In July 2018, the STF was fined $30,000 by the Personal Data Protection Commission for inadvertently disclosing the personal data of 782 students online.

This is not the first time that the SNOC has stepped in after NSAs were either unable, or deemed incapable of taking charge of a sport.

In 2017, the SNOC and SportSG jointly set up a major Games preparation committee to take charge of athletics' preparations for the SEA Games that year. The pro-tem body, whose purpose was to ensure that the athletes' preparations were not jeopardised by officials' bickering, was co-chaired by SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan and Singapore Sports Institute chief Toh Boon Yi.

Gymnastics was found to be in a similar plight in 2001.

After the national governing body, known as the Singapore Amateur Gymnastics Association then, was delisted by the SNOC in 2001, a major Games preparation committee was set up with the then-Singapore Sports Council's help to organise trials and recommend athletes. Seven gymnasts eventually took part that year in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.