SNOC to look into Schooling, Lim cases

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) will convene a disciplinary committee (DC) to look into the cases of national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim, who were investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis.

The move emerged a day after Schooling confessed to consuming cannabis when in Vietnam for the SEA Games in May.

Schooling, 27, has been dealt with by the Ministry of Defence as he is undergoing national service and the incident occurred while he was on short-term disruption due to the Hanoi Games.

Lim, 29, was issued a stern warning by the CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Both tested negative for controlled drugs but issued apologies for their mistakes.

In his first public comments on the matter, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night: "These swimmers have worked hard, given much. They brought glory to Singapore.

"Schooling in particular scaled heights which I never imagined: Olympic Gold and that too in swimming. I would never forget him lining up against legends... And he beat all of them.

"Both Schooling and Amanda have been treated in the same way as how others have been treated.

"I am sure Singaporeans will be gracious, and remember the wonderful things these two young people have done. And give them our support and backing."

The SNOC declined further comment, but its DC has the power to bar an athlete from participating in major Games for any period of time.

This includes revoking the pair's selection for the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia and the postponed Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, although Mindef has already stripped Schooling of his disruption and leave privileges, making it highly unlikely he will be able to compete in both meets anyway.

Lim, who has 11 SEA Games gold medals, told media outlet Today that despite her setback, her goal is still "to be the first woman in Singapore to make the 'A' cut for Paris 2024".

Clocking an 'A' timing secures automatic qualification to the Summer Games.

In the aftermath of the bombshell revelations on Tuesday, Sport Singapore said it intends to review the circumstances behind the incident, and determine the appropriate steps to be taken.

It did not confirm if this includes a review of Schooling's Sports Excellence Scholarship status.

Currently, he receives financial support under the spexScholarship, which offers monthly stipends from $1,200 to $8,400.

Lim is no longer a spex scholar but both she and Schooling receive other forms of backing such as medical care and sports science support from SportSG.

The Straits Times has also asked the Singapore Swimming Association and Anti Doping Singapore if they will take any punitive and rehabilitative action against the duo.

