SNOC president Tan gets third term

A host of familiar faces will continue to serve on the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) executive committee, after Tan Chuan-Jin was unanimously re-elected as its president on Thursday.

Mr Tan, who is also Speaker of Parliament, stood unopposed at its annual general meeting and will serve his third term from 2022 to 2026.

Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) president Lawrence Leow - who was previously a national sports association representative - was also elected as one of the SNOC's vice-presidents while former sailing chief Benedict Tan was re-elected for the post.

The duo will be joined by former bowling president Jessie Phua and Fencing Singapore president Juliana Seow, who were elected vice-presidents in 2020.

Former national shooter Lee Wung Yew was also elected to serve a one-year term as treasurer.

Leow fills the spot that has been vacant since former SNOC vice-president and veteran sports administrator Milan Kwee died in March 2021 aged 74.

Leow, who has been SBA president for four years, thanked the sports fraternity for their trust and faith in him.

The 63-year-old said: "I'm very honoured to be given this opportunity to serve Singapore sports...

"Singapore sports is at its best place in years, with a talented generation of young athletes complementing some of the senior statesmen. I hope to help elevate Singapore sports and ensure we continue our good performances at major Games."

National bowler Shayna Ng was also appointed chair of the 2022-2025 SNOC Athletes' Commission, replacing Singapore Swimming Association president and Nominated Member of Parliament Mark Chay.

In July, its 10 members were voted in by the athletes who participated in the Hanoi 2021 SEA Games.

Kimberly Kwek