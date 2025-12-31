Slow trials but top showings

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Banker’s Pair Nine and Yes Boss Yes among four gallopers who impress at Sungai Besi

On a December morning when four trials were run off on a track which was rated “good”, there were no blistering hot times.

But, make no mistake about it, there were four dominant winners who decided there was no need to go into overdrive to score.

In other words, all four winners won with quite a bit still left in the tank.

Take that third trial of that Dec 30 morning.

Trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong sent out Banker’s Pair Nine and he left the job in the hands of his apprentice, Farhan Ghazali.

As we were to find out, the 25-year-old Malaysian rider was up to the task.

He made sure the three-year-old cleared the gates cleanly and, once settled into the lead, horse and rider never gave the rest a look-in.

Banker’s Pair Nine was well clear at the 500m mark and he was still on a tight hold when he crossed the line.

If Farhan had looked back, he would have seen that he was five lengths clear of Pacific Power (Oscar Chavez) who, in turn, was a head in front of CH Fortune.

Yes, there were plenty of good things to take away from that win.

His handler will be hoping that, when Banker’s Pair Nine next goes to the races, it will all translate into a win – much like the one on Nov 30, when the son of Accelerate had his only success, an all-the-way victory over the Selangor Turf Club’s 1,500m.

That win was a long time coming for the Banker’s Stable, who must now be expecting more good things from their US-bred racer.

Then there was the Tiang Kim Choi-trained Defeater, who like Banker’s Pair Nine, took out his trial without missing a beat.

Jumping from the middle of the line in that eight-horse opener, Defeater was neatly into his stride with Shafiq Rizuan always keeping him on a good hold.

They cleared the 600m with 1 1/2 lengths to spare from Banker’s Amazing (Farhan) and, from there on, there was no letting up.

Allowed to run on his own steam, Defeater stayed in control and, even though Banker’s Amazing put in a fine closing effort, Defeater scored by a length, clocking 1min 01.93sec for the 1,000m.

A four-year-old Australian-bred, Defeater has proven to be a good horse to have in the barn.

To date, he has had 24 runs for four wins, five seconds, five thirds and five fourth placings. In a Malaysian racing career which began on Aug 11, 2024, he has been “off the board” on just five occasions.

Tiang has entered Defeater for the Class 4 (A) 1,020m sprint on Jan 3. On the strength of that trial win, he must be seen with a chance to, once again, make the board.

Another easy winner was Yolo, who took out the second trial, beating Ganbatte (Khaw Choon Kiat) by 2½ lengths.

From Lim Shung You’s yard and ridden by Salee Saad, Yolo came from second spot at the furlong mark to win in 1min 01.72sec. It turned out to be the quickest time of the morning.

However, and as expected, trainer Jason Ong was not going to be left out of the proceedings.

The newly minted 2025 Malaysian champion trainer courtesy of a massive haul of 83 winners, will be looking to start the new year with a bang.

With a team of 15 entered for the meeting, he could snag a couple of winners.

One of them could be Yes Boss Yes, who has been entered for the Restricted Maiden contest which will be run over the 1,200m.

Still a three-year-old, Yes Boss Yes would have been making his racing debut. Alas, he was pulled out when acceptances closed on the morning of Dec 31.

Keep him on your radar. He already seems to know quite a bit about what it takes to finish ahead of the rest.

This latest trial was his third such hit-out and his second win, having beaten Banker’s Empire by two lengths on Dec 23.

Be in his corner when he finally does face the starter. Yes Boss Yes could be anything he wants to be.