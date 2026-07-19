Sloppy Springboks secure 43-0 win over Wales in Nations Championship

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DURBAN, July 18 - Much-changed South Africa ran in seven tries as they cruised to a 43-0 bonus-point victory over Wales in the Nations Championship in Durban on Saturday to continue their 100% start to the new global competition.

Number eight Jasper Wiese, scrumhalves Cobus Reinach and Herschel Jantjies, centre Jesse Kriel, flanker Paul de Villiers, and wingers Jaco Williams and Kurt-Lee Arendse crossed for tries, but it was a far from polished performance as the home side wasted numerous opportunities to make it a much larger win.

Wales were never in the contest and were held scoreless for the second game in a row against the Springboks following a 73-0 home defeat last November, but coach Steve Tandy will be pleased with their rush defence and work rate.

South Africa handed debuts to four players and rested several regulars, with 20-year-old Vusi Moyo impressing at flyhalf as coach Rassie Erasmus continues to grow his player pool. REUTERS