Sky Vino should bounce back

Race 1 (1,200m)

11 Macanese Master broke through at long odds last time after finally drawing a gate since joining the Me Tsui stable, and he can back it up. He draws low again to land a soft run and his trial between starts was impressive.

5 Robot Knight gets the chance to bring his trial promise to race day for Manfred Man. Barrier 1 gives him every chance to settle where he needs to, and the visors go on after he trialled well in them, which can sharpen him up.

10 Noble Deluxe was used up early last time and paid for it late, so the cleaner map from barrier 4 is the key swing factor.

6 Only U never got a clear crack at them when held up badly in the straight last start. He stays in the mix.

Race 2 (1,650m)

4 Run Run Timing is racing well since switching to the Ricky Yiu yard, posting two placings from four, and he ran well last time when finishing strongly into fourth after being slow away. He is knocking on the door in this grade.

6 Jolly Jumper stuck on well for fifth in a genuinely run race last time, beaten only half a length, and a softer run in transit can see him right in the finish again.

1 Hailtothevictors needs a touch of luck from a wide draw, but he looks better placed back in trip, having run a slashing second two starts ago in a race of this nature.

8 Celestial Harmony has transferred to the Brett Crawford stable and that change could spark a lift on race day.

Race 3 (1,200m)



8 Glaciated won well two runs back, then came back to this track and trip but drew wide. He still closed well into seventh and barrier 2 puts him right in the race where he can bounce back.

10 Speedy Smartie has thrived since joining the Crawford stable, winning twice and running second three times from six starts. The switch back to the all-weather looks a plus.

9 Incredible Moment can find the lead and the all-weather may be exactly what he wants to give a bold sight.

6 Monta Frutta returned to form when second to the impressive debut winner Supreme Sea. Barrier 11 is not ideal, but he can let down strongly if the tempo is right.

Race 4 (1,650m)

1 Sword Point looks to be coming into form at the right time, back in class at a track and trip where he is two-from-two. He has had a pleasing lead-in trial, and in a small field of six, he should be able to hold a handy position from barrier 1.

6 New Forest comes in on the lightest weight and shapes as the likely leader. If he controls the tempo, he is going to give them something to run down.

5 Talents Ambition gets back to his more effective trip and the small field suits as his turn of foot can be a weapon when the race turns tactical.

3 Soleil Fighter reunites with Zac Purton, who knows him well, and he should be right in it again from an on-pace spot.

Race 5 (1,200m)



1 Supreme Sea is entitled to go on from that impressive debut win, but the big weight is the one knock at this stage of his career. He is a strong three-year-old though, and barrier 3 gives him the same kind of set-up as last time to land in the right spot again.

3 Mr Cool looks better suited back at 1,200m. He still has not produced on race day this season, yet last start was a definite step forward and he can keep building.

2 Vulcanus can figure, but he cannot afford to give them too much of a start. Barrier 1 can help him hold a closer position and he will be charging late.

12 Glory Cloud appeals more back on the all-weather and he also had vet excuses last time, so he is capable of improving.

Race 6 (1,800m)



6 Forever Folks needs to begin cleanly to give himself every chance and the Purton booking stands out. He is yet to win at this track and trip but arrives off a fast-closing fourth over 1,650m, and the all-weather is clearly his friend.

14 Foremost Teddy is flying. It took him 27 starts to get that first win, yet he has put two big-margin wins together since and the class rise on a light weight still leaves him well in the mix.

11 Firefoot draws barrier 2 and can run a race. It is his first look at the all-weather, but his running style suggests it can suit.

2 Glorious Success will want the pace genuine. If they roll along up front, he can be the one punching through late.

Race 7 (1,650m)

6 Sight Dreamer made all last start, and a tidy trial since suggests he has held that form. From the inside gate, he can take up the running again, but he also has options if others want to press on.

4 Happy Universe did plenty right first-up from barrier 13, finishing strongly into second and barrier 3 should allow him to settle closer. It is his first try on Sha Tin’s all-weather under race conditions, but his trial work on the surface has been solid.

8 California Star ran a strong fifth against the race shape behind Sight Dreamer last time and Purton taking over is a plus.

5 Fashion Legend has barrier 11 to overcome, though his recent form measures up and he can still feature with the right run.

Race 8 (1,200m)

9 Blazing Wind gets a kinder set-up after flashing home for third from barrier 11. He is still chasing his first Class 3 win, but his form has taken a genuine step forward on the all-weather and is the one to beat.

3 Must Go caught the eye at the trials last week in the same heat as Ka Ying Rising. It suggests his race day form is ready to lift.

12 Armour War Eagle stays on the radar after his first try at this track and trip two runs back when he finished off nicely into fourth.

1 Perfect Team is better suited over further, but if they run it along up front, he can be the one swooping late. The blinkers are back on and his recent trial, although quiet, was sound.

Race 9 (1,650m)

12 Sky Vino gets a chance to put himself into the race early after a run of awkward gates this campaign. Barrier 6 should let him settle handy without burning petrol and he has already shown he handles the all-weather with a third on the surface.

4 Another World won two starts ago before backing it up with a third on this track. He draws low again and that keeps him right on the shortlist.

5 Dragon Air Force gets the map he wants from barrier 2 after a poor trip from barrier 7 last time when fifth. He showed two runs back what he can do from this gate when flashing home into second.

13 Allcash still has Purton on after an unlucky sixth. He is worth another look given his overall improved form this campaign.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club