Skipper Markram leads South Africa to victory over West Indies

Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - England v South Africa - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - September 12, 2025 South Africa's Aiden Markram walks after being caught out by Will Jacks off the bowling of Adil Rashid Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

PAARL, South Africa, Jan 27 - South Africa captain Aiden Markram scored an unbeaten 86 to help his side to a nine-wicket win over the West Indies in the first Twenty20 of their three-match series at Boland Park on Tuesday.

South Africa chased down the Windies' score of 173-7, securing a comfortable victory with 13 balls to spare as both sides prepare for next month’s T20 World Cup.

Markram’s runs came off 47 balls and he was ably supported by Ryan Rickelton, who made 40 for an unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 93.

Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer for the Windies, coming in at number six to hit a brisk 48 off 32 balls and feature in a 74-run stand with Rovman Powell that saw the tourists post a decent target.

The second of the three-match series is in Pretoria on Thursday, followed by a last clash on Saturday at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Both countries then head to the World Cup where the West Indies start against Scotland at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7 while South Africa’s first match is against Canada in Ahmedabad on February 9. REUTERS