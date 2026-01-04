Straitstimes.com header logo

Ski jumping-Women to compete at Four Hills Tournament for first time

Ski Jumping - Four Hills Tournament - Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany - December 31, 2025 Slovenia's Nika Prevc in action during the women's individual KO HS142 first round REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jan 4 - The Four Hills Tournament will stage a full women’s competition for the first time in its history during its 75th anniversary edition in the 2026/27 season, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) confirmed on Sunday.

Women have previously competed in the Two Nights Tour in Germany but were excluded from the Austrian legs due to the lack of floodlights at Innsbruck’s Bergisel hill, required for night events.

That obstacle was removed after the State of Tyrol, the Austrian government, the City of Innsbruck and Ski Austria agreed to finance new floodlights, ensuring the women’s competition can be held at all of the venues.

“This marks a true milestone in the history of ski jumping,” said FIS president Johan Eliasch, calling the move a significant step toward closing the gender gap in winter sports.

The Four Hills Tournament is a prestigious ski jumping competition made up of four World Cup events and has been held annually in Germany and Austria since 1953. REUTERS

